VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of VRME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
