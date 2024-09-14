Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $26.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $26.65 million and $3.67 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

