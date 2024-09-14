Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Down 3.5%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $36.27. 130,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 917,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 386.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,727,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.