Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT Raised to $163.00 at Mizuho

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $113.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PCVX. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.50.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.