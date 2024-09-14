Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTEW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 4,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Vast Renewables has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.51.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

