Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

