Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 799,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $908.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

