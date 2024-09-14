Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $259.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average of $252.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

