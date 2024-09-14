Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.34.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

