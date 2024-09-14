Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

