Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 561,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,916,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. DDFG Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $60.71. 3,176,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,685. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

