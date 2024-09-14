Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Meridian Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,056,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

