Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.4% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 331,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

