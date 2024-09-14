Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.08

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 88804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 583,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.