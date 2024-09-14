Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VWO stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

