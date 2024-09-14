Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $66,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

