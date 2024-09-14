Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.8% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $60.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

