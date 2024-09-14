Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 46.0% in August

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,200 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.00. 227,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.08.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
