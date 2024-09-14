Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 46.0% in August

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,200 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.00. 227,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

