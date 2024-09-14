Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.72

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 17654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
