Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.72

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 17654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.