Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.72

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 17654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

