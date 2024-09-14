Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

