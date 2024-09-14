VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. 66,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,013. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth $894,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth $478,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

