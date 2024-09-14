Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Valmont Industries worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $399,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $504,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $274.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $307.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.90.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

