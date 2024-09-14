Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.07.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

