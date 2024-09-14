Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.62 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

