Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 261 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

