Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.40 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

