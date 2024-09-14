Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases Shares of 535 iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IDEV opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
