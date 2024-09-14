Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,527,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $403.05. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

