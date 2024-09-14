Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Altria Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

