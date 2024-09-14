Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $625,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 28.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $364.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $366.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

