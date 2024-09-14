Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.65. 13,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 25,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

