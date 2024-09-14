Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Up 143.6% in August

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

VLYPO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 13,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,776. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.5989 dividend. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

