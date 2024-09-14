Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Posts Earnings Results

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$12.60 million for the quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. Valeo Pharma has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

