Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Posts Earnings Results

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$12.60 million for the quarter.
Valeo Pharma Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. Valeo Pharma has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.
Valeo Pharma Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.