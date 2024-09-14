Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is JBF Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

JBF Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Valaris makes up about 1.6% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Valaris worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,282,000. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,285,000 after buying an additional 186,076 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 151,670 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter valued at $11,289,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at about $10,243,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valaris

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.