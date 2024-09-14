US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USVN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

