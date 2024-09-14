US Asset Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 40.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $192.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.92.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.