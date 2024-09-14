US Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,261,000 after buying an additional 271,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

