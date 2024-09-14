US Asset Management LLC Has $835,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Walt Disney by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 863,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

