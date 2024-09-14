US Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Allegion by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,902,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $141.17 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.