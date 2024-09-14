US Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $239.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $247.66.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

