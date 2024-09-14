Upbound Group’s (UPBD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPBD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

UPBD stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 4,547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

