Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $209.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

