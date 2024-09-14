Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 250,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:U opened at $19.90 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.25.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
