United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.6% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.