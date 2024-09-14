United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

United Homes Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHGWW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. United Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.