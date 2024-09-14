United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.80 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

