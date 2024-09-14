Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) vs. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 13.63% 16.36% 0.70% Horizon Bancorp 5.50% 8.17% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Union Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

This table compares Union Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $67.01 million 1.72 $11.26 million $2.37 10.73 Horizon Bancorp $324.30 million 2.13 $27.98 million $0.54 29.30

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Union Bankshares pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; residential construction and mortgage loans; municipal financing, including loans and excess deposits secured by FHLBB letters of credit; and home improvement loans and overdraft checking privileges against preauthorized lines of credit. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, positive pay and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application and consumer deposit account opening services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM cards and services; debit cards; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, including bill pay; and wealth management, fiduciary, and trust services. It offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized business corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

