UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.