UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

