Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

