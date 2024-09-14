U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 8,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.47. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.